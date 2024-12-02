PS5 Adds PS1 Boot Up Screen in Celebration of 30th Anniversary - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment as part of the 30th anniversary of PlayStation has brought back the original PlayStation boot up screen and sounds on the PlayStation 5.

The home screen can also be customized with different designs and sounds including the 30th anniversary, original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4.

"For a limited time, you can change parts of the PS5 design based on your favorite generation of PlayStation," reads the PlayStation 30th Anniversary section on the PS5. "Select a design to apply to your home screen and other areas."

a new PS5 update has brought back the original PS1 boot up screen and sounds to celebrate 30 years of PlayStation. You can also customize the home screen with sounds and designs from a variety of different PlayStation console generations



