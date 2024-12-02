Visions of Mana Director Leaves Ouka Studios and Joins Square Enix - News

The director for Visions of Mana Ryosuke Yoshida has announced he has left NetEase's Ouka Studios and has been hired by Square Enix.

On a personal note, I quit NetEase Ouka Studios on October 31st," said Yoshida. "We were a new studio, but we were able to release Visions of Mana.

"I am grateful to the development team and NetEase for their support. It was a very good experience. Thank you all. I am happy to announce that I joined Sqare Enix in December. I will do my best to make a game that many people can enjoy!"

Yoshida before Ouka Studios worked at Capcom as a game designer on Monster Hunter: Generations, a a designer on Devil May Cry 5, and more.

Visions of Mana released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store worldwide on August 29.

