Open-World RPG Project Mugen Officially Titled Ananta

Publisher NetEase Games and developer Naked Rain announced the free-to-play open-world RPG, Project Mugen, has officially been titled Ananta. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

Get ready! Ananta is an urban open-world RPG where you’ll play as an A.C.D. Agent, embarking on an exhilarating adventure.

Welcome to Nova, the sun-soaked coastal hub that’s perfect for ditching winter!

This city is electric—whether you’re street surfing in Paradox Plaza or pulling marathon gaming sessions at Glimmergold, there’s never a dull moment. And with humans and Chaos living side by side, you never know what crazy twists your adventure might take!

Nova Tourism Board Pro Tip: Run into Chaos gone wild? Report it first, snap selfies later! Have a blast, but stay safe!

