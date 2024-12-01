Star Wars: Hunters Headed to PC in Early Access on January 27m 2025 - News

Zynga announced the free-to-play arena shooter, Star Wars: Hunters, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on January 27, 2025.

Thet game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

View the PC announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join fast-paced, four-versus-four battles in this free action-packed arena shooter. Choose from a roster of new characters including a dark side assassin, a stormtrooper and a ruthless bounty hunter. Wield powerful Abilities, and battle in thrilling multiplayer Arenas inspired by iconic Star Wars locations.

Epic Four-Versus-Four Showdowns

Engage in thrilling free-to-play battles in dynamic four-versus-four arenas. Join forces with your Squad and strategize to dominate your enemies in action-packed Star Wars combat.

Discover New Star Wars Heroes and Villains

Play as an incredible cast of characters—from an elite stormtrooper to a ruthless bounty hunter, a cunning dark side assassins, and even a droid who thinks it’s a Jedi. Choose the Hunter that matches your playstyle and lead your team to victory.

Battle in Star Wars-Inspired Arenas

Fight across stunning battlefields, crafted within a custom arena complex deep in the Outer Rim. Battle in arenas which draw inspiration from legendary Star Wars locations like Hoth, Death Star II, and Tatooine.

Exciting New Content Every Season

With every Season, experience fresh content, including new Hunters, battlefields, and game modes. Complete your Arena Pass to unlock amazing Costumes, Emotes, Victory Poses, and more.

Seamless Cross-Platform Play

Enjoy uninterrupted cross-progression across platforms with Star Wars: Hunters. Play how and where you want, and team up with friends.

