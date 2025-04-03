Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 30K, PS5 Sells 14K - Sales

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 14,401 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 30, 2025.

Winning Post 10 2025 (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 10,297 units. The PS5 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 6,193 units.

Venus Vacation PRISM: DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme (PS5) debuted in fourth place with sales of 9,568 units.

Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) is in second place with sales of 12,905 units and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 8,594 units. Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 6,418 units and Assassin’s Creed Shadows (PS5) came in eighth place with sales of 5,565 units.

Donkey Kong Country Returns (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,340 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,820 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 30,489 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 13,727 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 216 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 33 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Nintendo, 03/20/25) – 14,401 (89,090) [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 12,905 (776,395) [NSW] Winning Post 10 2025 (Koei Tecmo, 03/27/25) – 10,297 (New) [PS5] Venus Vacation PRISM: DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme (Koei Tecmo, 03/27/25) – 9,568 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 8,594 (1,246,356) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,418 (3,845,257) [PS5] Winning Post 10 2025 (Koei Tecmo, 03/27/25) – 6,193 (New) [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft, 03/20/25) – 5,565 (23,266) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 5,340 (243,193) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,820 (6,293,477)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 18,460 (8,907,514) PlayStation 5 – 8,171 (5,624,479) Switch Lite – 8,170 (6,504,951) Switch – 3,859 (20,082,850) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,580 (189,308) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,976 (961,992) Xbox Series S – 156 (333,671) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 34 (20,077) PlayStation 4 – 33 (7,929,387) Xbox Series X – 26 (319,646)

