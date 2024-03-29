PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan Says the PS2 Sold 160 Million Units Lifetime - Sales

Jim Ryan on his final day as PlayStation President and CEO on the latest episode of the PlayStation Podcast (at 14:52) appears to have stated the PlayStation 2 sold 160 million units lifetime.

"The 2000's that would be, I would say 160 million, which is the number of PS2s we sold," said Ryan. "A high watermark."

The last official figure provided from Sony Interactive Entertainment is "more than 155.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)," while the PS2 wasn't discontinued until 2013.

Here is the list of available lifetime shipment (sell-in) figures for PlayStation consoles:

PS1 - More than 102.4 million (As of March 31, 2012)

102.4 million (As of March 31, 2012) PS2 - More than 155.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)

155.0 million (As of March 31, 2012) PS3 - More than 87.4 million (As of March 31, 2017)

87.4 million (As of March 31, 2017) PS4 - More than 117 million (As of June 30, 2022)

117 million (As of June 30, 2022) PS5 - More than 54.8 million (as of December 31, 2023)

Shawn Layden, the former PlayStation boss, did reveal in September 2023 the PSP (PlayStation Portable) shipped 82,523,607 units lifetime.

Sony did announce sell-through figures (sold to consumers) for the PlayStation 5 topped 50 million units worldwide as of December 9, 2023.

