Hello Kitty Island Adventure Debuts in 8th on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Assassin's Creed Shadows has remained first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 13th week of 2025.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure debuted in eighth place.

EA Sports FC 25 is up one spot to second place, Minecraft is up two spots to third place, Super Mario Party Jamboree is up four spots to fourth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to fifth place.

Split Fiction fell two spots to sixth place, Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to seventh place, Astro Bot is down three spots to ninth place, and Donkey Kong Country Returns rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four multiplatform games, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Assassin's Creed Shadows EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Split Fiction Nintendo Switch Sports Hello Kitty Island Adventure - NEW Astro Bot Donkey Kong Country Returns

