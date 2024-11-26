Remasters of Ever 17 and Never 7 Releases March 6, 2025 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Spike Chunsoft announced the remastered versions of Ever 17 - The Out of Infinity and Never 7 - The End of Infinity will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC worldwide on March 6, 2025.

Ever 17: The Out of Infinity will be priced at $29.99 and Never 7: The End of Infinity will be priced at $19.99. A double pack that includes both games, called Ever 17 / Never 7 Double Pack, will be available for $44.99.

Read details on the games below:

The Infinity series is a science fiction suspense adventure game series released in Japan in the early 2000s by KID Co., Ltd., a company known for its work on numerous adventure games. The series is characterized by a world where time loops exist. Each installment features an independent story, allowing players to enjoy elements of science fiction, suspense, and mystery in each one.

Ever 17 : The Out of Infinity

Save me from this cage of infinity.

Takeshi Kuranari, an ordinary college student, visits the underwater theme park LeMU. An accident occurs, trapping Takeshi and 6 other individuals inside LeMU, 51 meters below the surface. With no hope of rescue, Takeshi explores LeMU along with the mysterious girl Tsugumi and part-time employee You, searching for a way to escape to the surface.

A theme park of dreams and hopes sunk in the depths of the mysterious blue ocean.

Can dreams and hopes still be found there? Or is there some other mystery lurking?

Overcoming one crisis after another, they search for a way to escape.

Never 7: The End of Infinity

To the promise we once made and the place we must return.

The protagonist, Makoto Ishihara, had the worst possible awakening. He had a dream in which a girl died a tragic death right in front of his eyes. The seminar training camp was supposed to go off without a hitch… or so Makoto believed.

April 6th… The day everything changed.

The uneasiness turned in to despair, and the premonition turned into calamity…

Will Makoto be able to stop the tragedy and see the light of the morning on Day 7?

About Ever 17 / Never 7 Double Pack

Stand up to the fate of infinity!

Two classic visual novels written by Kotaro Uchikoshi make their way to the West after over two decades of initial Japanese release! Enjoy the science fiction, mystery and love stories in Ever 17 / Never 7 Double Pack!

