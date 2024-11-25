Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Director: 'I Do Like Xbox' and Wants to the Remake Series on More Platforms - News

/ 1,048 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with GamesRadar said he wants to bring the Final Fantasy VII remake series to more platforms.

"In terms of Final Fantasy VII, there's nothing really we can say at the moment, but certainly I do want to bring Final Fantasy VII and the Remake series to as many players out there as possible," he said. "So we want to create that situation, that environment, where more players can play the games in future, and we want to look in that direction."

He added," I think this goes beyond Final Fantasy VII. It really is a change in the industry, and I think certainly we're feeling right now that the industry has changed in terms of there being so many different platforms and environments that people play games on these days."

Hamaguchi said back in the day publishers could "put out a game in one place and get most of the players coming to that game to play it [on that platform]. It's so much more diversified now, so I think that's that's probably why our CEO, Mr. [Takashi] Kiryu, made that decision to move more in the direction of multiplatform – that's just the way that the industry is going."

Hamaguchi revealed he how owns Xbox and says it is a "great platform."

"This is just a personal opinion now, but I've got an Xbox myself," he said. "I think it's a great hardware platform. I do like Xbox."

Square Enix recently released the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on the Xox Series X|S and Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida has stated the company wants to release the JRPG on the Xbox.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles