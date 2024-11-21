ININ Games Now Owns the Publishing Rights to Shenmue III - News

Developer YS NET and ININ Games announced the publishing rights to Shenmue III have been transferred from Deep Silver to ININ Games.

The game released for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Epic Games Store in November 2019.

"Following the previous collaboration on Air Twister, this will deepen the relationship with the legendary creator Yu Suzuki and his team," reads the press release from ININ Games. "Known for our commitment to celebrating beloved titles and bringing them to new platforms, ININ Games is excited to shepherd Shenmue III into its next phase.

"This exciting transfer coincides with two momentous milestones: the 25th anniversary of the Shenmue series and the 5th anniversary of Shenmue III. Since its debut, Shenmue has captivated fans worldwide with its groundbreaking storytelling, immersive open-world gameplay, and its legacy as a pioneer in video game history. Shenmue III continues this tradition, keeping the spirit of the saga alive for a new generation of players.

"We at ININ Games are honored to carry the Shenmue torch forward during such a significant moment in the series' history. As we reflect on two decades of innovation and passion, we remain dedicated to preserving and sharing the journey of Ryo Hazuki with both long-time fans and newcomers.

"With this transfer, the story of Shenmue is far from over. We have exciting plans to celebrate these anniversaries, ensuring that this beloved series continues to thrive and inspire. Keep an eye out for upcoming announcements as we unveil our vision for the next phase of Shenmue's legacy."

