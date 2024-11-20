Unknown 9: Awakening Developer Reflector Entertainment Hit With Layoffs - News

Reflector Entertainment, the Unknown 9: Awakening developer, has announced it is laying off 18 percent of its total workforce.

Employees who aren't assigned to roles on active projects are being impacted by the layoffs. The studio is in the early stages of developing two games following the release of Unknown 9: Awakening.

Reflector Entertainment was acquired by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe in September 2020.

Unknown 9: Awakening released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 18.

Read the full statement from Reflector Entertainment General Manager Marc-André Séguin below:

A few moments ago, we informed our team that we are refocusing our efforts as we enter a new phase of development. The changes resulting from this transition are necessary for us to efficiently deliver on our most pressing objectives while guaranteeing that every member of our team can meaningfully contribute to our ongoing projects.

In the spirit of full transparency, we want to share what this means for our colleagues, our games, the worlds our products unfold in, as well as what everyone can expect moving forward.

For most of our studio’s history, we have been fortunate enough not to have to make changes like this. Today’s announcement isn’t driven by commercial success or external pressures, but stems instead from our current reality, which is that at this time, we cannot guarantee tangible work for all of the talented individuals we employ.

With the recent release of Unknown 9: Awakening and our two key production lines entering the early stages of development, we must make sure that our staff is laser-focused on contributing to the projects that wholly benefit from their skillsets.

As such, we are reducing our team by approximately 18% of Reflector’s total workforce, a decision that impacts people who aren’t assigned to roles that our active projects require.

This change affects our colleagues, our friends, and their families, and we are doing all that we can to help them through this difficult time, providing them with severance packages as well as access to medical, emotional, and career planning support.

We know that the community we’ve built over the years cares deeply about the people who bring our games to life. Our goal is to assist the affected individuals with the respect and support they deserve.

As you can imagine, this is a trying time for us all, but we are committed to learning from this experience.

The Road Ahead

This shift will allow us to take the necessary time to refine our processes and perfect our upcoming projects so that we can deliver experiences that are both meaningful and memorable for players.

While change is never easy, it allows for meaningful reflection. We’ve learned a lot from our journey so far, including the challenges that come with growth. As we move forward, we are committed to applying these lessons to build a stronger, more focused future.

We are grateful for your ongoing support. Your interest keeps us grounded and reminds us why we do what we do.

Thank you for being part of our community.

