Final Fantasy XIV Mobile Announced for iOS and Android

posted 3 hours ago

Tencent Games subsidiary LightSpeed Studios in a collaboration with Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy XIV Mobile for iOS and Android.

Development on the game is supervised by Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida.

Multiple playtests are planned to be coming soon to China, which will be followed by a worldwide launch soon afterwards.

"It has been 11 years since Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched, and this new mobile game will be a sister to Final Fantasy XIV, aiming to recreate the grandeur of the original’s story and combat mechanics on mobile devices," said Yoshida.

"Non-combat features, such as Disciples of the Land and Hand, will also be faithfully implemented and we look forward to growing alongside the passionate Final Fantasy XIV community."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Warriors of Light, Travel to Eorzea in Final Fantasy XIV on Mobile

In its 11th year of service, Final Fantasy XIV is not slowing down—the game continues to see enduring popularity and a growing player base, numerous media accolades, and over 200 awards won, including The Game Awards’ Best Ongoing Game. Final Fantasy XIV Mobile is officially licensed by Square Enix and developed by LightSpeed Studios under the supervision of Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida and development team members. Set in the expansive realm of Eorzea and accompanied by the beloved music of Final Fantasy XIV, Final Fantasy XIV Mobile allows players to embark on a new adventure on their mobile device.

Relive the Grand Tale, Confront the Primals

In Final Fantasy XIV Mobile, you are beckoned by the Mothercrystal, carrying the light of hope to the world of Hydaelyn. Heed the Mothercrystal’s call, embrace your destiny as an adventurer, and confront the primals to deliver Eorzea from certain destruction. An epic story and endless challenges await, with every heart-wrenching moment creating unforgettable memories within this vast realm.

Test your skills in battle with controls optimized for mobile devices, enabling you to experience dynamic and intense combat from the palm of your hand. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and audio as skills and boss effects dazzle, culminating in a glorious finale with a limit break!

Choose From a Myriad of Playable Races and Switch Jobs with a Single Tap

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile offers a variety of playable races, each with its own distinct appearance and background. Nine jobs will be available at launch, and the Armoury system allows you to switch jobs freely. The freedom to change roles on the fly brings endless possibilities to your adventures!

Fishing, Triple Triad, and Chocobo Racing: Take a Respite from Adventuring

Intense and thrilling battles are just one part of your journey. In your spare time, you can wander over to the Gold Saucer for some chocobo racing and the Triple Triad card game. Customize your own cozy home, take part in various festive seasonal events, or express yourself with an array of outfits and glamors for your Warrior of Light. The first release of the mobile game introduces 11 crafting and gathering classes, allowing you to experience a different pace of Eorzea; cast your line as a master fisher, become an adept miner, alchemist, and more.

Play Together or on Your Own. Enjoy a Relaxed Social Community

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile inherits the relaxed and welcoming community aspects of the original game, allowing you to enjoy social interactions the way you want. You can experience the game in your own way, whether solo or alongside other players. Beginners and mentors, party members, and even adventurers you meet by chance can become your friends. Explore the unknown, share moments of joy, and make Eorzea a better place through the bonds of friendship.

