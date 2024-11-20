Care Bears: Unlock the Magic Announced for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publishers Maximum Entertainment and Arcadia Interactive, and developer Xaloc Studios have announced Care Bears: Unlock the Magic for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It will launch on March 27, 2025.

Dive into a world of fun and adventure with the Care Bears in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic. Play as Cheer Bear as and his friends in a variety of arcade games!

Meet the Beloved Bears

Play alongside Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, Tenderheart Bear and all the lovely bears from Care A-Lot!

Go on a Journey

Explore over 200 levels across a dozen unique minigames in the whimsical universe of Care Bears! Get Star Power to remove the Storm Clouds from the Silver Lining, meet the funny Whiffles and reach the end of the magical road for a lovely surprise.

Classic Arcade Fun

Enjoy a variety of themed mini-games inspired by classic arcade favorites: Care Bubbles, Cross The Rainbow, Lost Whiffle and many more!

Fill the Art Book

As you progress, earn unique stickers featuring art and bears from the Care Bears : Unlock the Magic television show. Collect them all!

