Xbox Black Friday Deals Discounts Select Xbox Series X|S Consoles and Over 1,000 Games - News

/ 806 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Black Friday deals for the Xbox in the US. Discounts includes select Xbox Series X and S consoles, over 1,000 games, and accessories.

The standard 1 TB Xbox Serise X has been discounted by $50 to $449.99 through November 23, while the 512 GB Xbox Series S will be discounted by $50 to $249.99 from November 21 through December 2.

Select Xbox Wireless Controller will be available for $10 off from November 21 through December 2, and December 13 through December 22. Xbox Design Lab controller swill include free engraving from November 28 through December 5.

Black Friday game deals start today and run until December 2. Digital games have been discounted up to 55 percent off, while PC digital games are available up to 60 percent off.

Read the Xbox Wire post on the deals below:

Black Friday Games Deals

Save now on select Xbox games including popular titles such as EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition, NBA 2K25 Standard Edition and over 1,000 more! All of these deals are available from today, and run until December 2:

Game-Specific Deals

Customers that purchase F1 24 or F1 24 Champions Edition will receive a promotional $5 Xbox gift card and an F1 24 VIP Podium Pass.

Customers that purchase NHL 25 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S or NHL 25 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S will receive a promotional $5 Xbox gift card and an NHL 25 550 Points Pack.

Black Friday Console and Accessories Discounts

Now through November 23: Power your dreams this holiday with Xbox Series X. Explore new worlds with faster load times, stunning visuals, and up to 120FPS.

November 21 through December 2: It’s easier than ever to find the perfect console for your playstyle this holiday with savings on Xbox Series S. Legendary adventures are ready for you!

November 21 through December 2, and December 13 through December 22: Grab savings on select Xbox Wireless Controllers in bold and inspired designs. Find your aesthetic in dynamic color palettes.

November 28 through December 5: Bring your vision to life and get free engraving on all controller purchases with Xbox Design Lab.

Shop with Confidence at Microsoft Store and Get More Deals and Gift Ideas

Need more gift ideas? For deals on Surface devices and accessories, including the most innovative Surface Copilot+ PCs equipped with AI-powered experiences, movies, TV shows and apps, visit Microsoft Store. With Microsoft Store’s 24/7 online support and flexible ways to pay, it’s easy to find and purchase the perfect present. Don’t sweat the little things, ensure gifts arrive on time with fast and free 2-3-day shipping on most products. Give yourself the gift of peace of mind with free extended returns and price protection through Jan. 31, 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles