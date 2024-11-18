Open-World RPG Of Ash and Steel Announced for PC - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Fire & Frost have announced third-person open-world RPG, Of Ash and Steel, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Welcome to world where danger lurks around every corner, yet one that always rewards curiosity and courage.

Of Ash and Steel is an immersive third-person open-world RPG created by a passionate team that values the essence of classic old-school RPGs and modern designs. Explore the lands of a once-prosperous island, hone your combat skills, and survive in the unforgiving realm of the Kingdom of the Seven.

Rewarding World Exploration

Of Ash and Steel‘s world is full of hidden treasures, underwater caves, side quests and bosses, and valuable loot. Some of these can be found with a treasure map, while others with pure luck. The game has no marker system, and quests won’t lead you by the hand. Rediscover the joy of exploration and let curiosity be your guide; the world promises rich rewards for those who dare to uncover its secrets.

Deep Character Progression and World Evolution

Build your characters as you like with three different skill branches: Survival, Craftsmanship and War. Allocate your character’s attribute points and unlock passive bonuses by exploring the world. The social system makes your progression even more noticeable: As the hero’s skills grow, the world around him reacts differently. If at the beginning of the game you were treated like a ragamuffin, by the end of the game the characters will literally bow to your feet.

Rich Storytelling

Of Ash and Steel is set in the low-fantasy cruel medieval world. Make your path from abandoned lowlife to a marshal of fortunes, choose your side and forge alliances on your journey to discover the truth of who you really are.

Methodical Action RPG Combat

The combat system in Of Ash and Steel allows players to use three different combat stances with unique combat styles for different weapons. You are not a Legendary powerful Hero by default in Of Ash and Steel. You need to learn the ropes of becoming one! Learn to stand up for yourself by timing your attacks, using environments, and active skills. Invest in the War branch to become more skilled not just in numbers: attacks become more accurate and stronger, and you’ll learn more tricks. For example, you’ll be able to throw bottles from the ground to stun your opponents!

Immersive Atmosphere

Players are encouraged to slow down and fully embrace the world around them. The richly detailed environment comes alive with a dynamic day-night cycle, shifting weather, and natural elements like wind that sways the trees. Ambient sounds—from the soft rustle of leaves to distant birdsong—enhance the immersion, while NPCs follow their own daily routines, adding to the sense of a living, breathing world. The result is an experience that wraps players in a comforting, tranquil atmosphere, inviting them to linger and explore at their own pace.

When Classic Meets Modern

Of Ash and Steel is a game for everyone from hardcore RPG fans to casual players. It is inspired by classic old-school RPGs and combines the convenience of modern gaming while paying homage to the legendary classic role-playing games. There are no quest markers or enemy auto-levelling, but there’s modern user interface, environment markers, tutorials, and much more.

