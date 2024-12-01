LEGO Horizon Adventures Set to Release in March 2025 - News

The LEGO Group has announced it will be releasing a new Lego set based on the LEGO Horizon Adventures video game. The sets will release on March 1, 2025.

The LEGO Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl vs Shel-Walker & Sawtooth will be available for €44.99 / $44.99 / £39.99.

"We’re delighted to bring one of gaming’s most beloved franchises to life in both physical and digital LEGO brick form," said Product Lead of Branded Games at the LEGO Group Kate Bryant. "We hope this latest set continues to fulfil our commitment to seamless play and empowers our fans to expand on their favourite games in their own, unique way."

Guerrilla Games Art Director Roy Postma added, "LEGO Horizon Adventures has brought Aloy and the acclaimed Horizon universe to a new audience and we’ve been very pleased with the title’s launch. This new set adds to that momentum by enabling players to build on the excitement of the adventures they experience in the game in true LEGO fashion."

LEGO Horizon Adventures released for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 14.

