Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy Remake Delayed to Q2 2025

posted 14 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Microids Studio Paris announced the remake of the adventure game, Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy, has been delayed to Q2 2025. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"Originally to be released on November 2024, the game will be postponed for several months, planned for the second quarter of 2025," said Microids.

"We made this decision in order to guarantee players an optimal gaming experience and complete immersion in this extraordinary adventure.

"There is still some work to be done on our side to make the game the way we imagine it: a vibrant tribute to Benoit Sokal and his work, but also an initiatory journey that both new and initiated players will be able to (re)discover in the best possible conditions on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series."

