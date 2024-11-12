Shift Up Aiming to Release Stellar Blade for PC in 2025 - News

/ 489 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Shift Up in its latest earnings report Q&A stated its goal is to release Stellar Blade for PC sometime in 2025.

"We're aiming for a 2025 release," said the developer when asked about a PC version of Stellar Blade.

"Given recent trends like Steam’s growing presence in the AAA games market and the global success of Black Myth: Wukong, we are expecting the PC version to perform even better than the console version."

The developer revealed sales for the PS5 version of Stellar Blade "have remained steady even as the initial surge has calmed."

Stellar Blade released for the PS5 in April.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles