Super Nintendo World Direct Dives Into the Donkey Kong Country-Themed Land

Nintendo today hosted a Super Nintendo World Direct livestream that featured Shigeru Miyamoto giving a deep dive look into the Donkey Kong Country-themed land.

The new land will feature a family roller coaster, called Mine-Cart Madness, congas you can hit to a rhythm, letters that can found throughout the land that can be scanned on the new Donkey Kong Power-Up Band, character meet and greets, and new food options.

Donkey Kong Country will open at Universal Studios Japan on December 11, 2024, and will also be a part of Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe in Florida when the theme park opens in May 2025.

View the Direct below:

