Xbox Series X Discounted by $50 to $449 - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft and several retailers are currently running a promotion for the standard Xbox Series X in the US.

The Xbox Series X is available for $449, a $50 discount, at the Microsoft Store, GameStop, and Best Buy. It isn't known when this deal will end.

The recently released 1 TB All-Digital Robot White Xbox Series X, 2TB Disc Drive Galaxy Black Xbox Series, and the two Xbox Series S SKUs have not been discounted at this time.

Looks like the perfect time to add a new console to the mix.



Save $50 on Xbox Series X: https://t.co/rDCBORlFN4 pic.twitter.com/C2yLOggGJw — Xbox (@Xbox) November 10, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles