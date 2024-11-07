Death Stranding Director's Cut Out Now for Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions have announced and released Death Stranding Director's Cut for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Store.

The game is normally priced at $39.99, however, it is currently discounted by 50 percent and is available for $19.99.

"It is my pleasure to finally announce that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be delivered to Xbox players," said Kojima Productions boss Hideo Kojima.

"I would like to thank all the fans who have stayed connected with us as well as everyone in the Xbox community who have been patiently waiting. Kojima Productions (Death Stranding) will continue to connect more and more players around the world, so please stay tuned."

Kojima Productions also announced it now owns the Death Stranding IP and will focus on bringing its IPs to more platforms. The IP was previously a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT

Xbox Series X|S Edition & Windows PC Edition

On sale today at a special limited time offer of 50% off! ✅



For more details, click here👉https://t.co/rK58feJGDA

Xbox community members, please enjoy👍#DeathStranding #DS_5th pic.twitter.com/pkSSdWVEsu — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) November 7, 2024

