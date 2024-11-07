Action Platformer Seafrog Releases in Early 2025 for PC - News

Developer Oh My Me Games announced the action platformer, Seafrog, will launch for PC via Steam in early 2025.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Dive into the vibrant world of Seafrog, where all ages can enjoy the thrill of skateboarding merged with the classic 2D platformer genre. Play as an adorable trainee frog mechanic alongside your companion, Captain Woodsbeard. After walking the plank of your previous ship, you find yourselves adrift in the depths of the ‘ol legendary Sea Hole. Your only chance of survival is to repair derelict ships, solve tricky contraptions, and gather fuel to save yer hinds!

Catch Serious Air!

Ahoy! Wipe away that elbow grease and get ready to put your trusty rocket-powered wrench to the test! Every ship is your ultimate skatepark. Use a simple auto system to perform unique midair tricks, such as the stalefrog, 360 ribbit, and nostril grab. String unique trick combinations to fill up your boost meter, granting you a special power to access hard-to-reach items. Swing into leaky bolts for repairs to gradually power up further hulls on the upper decks, and top off your combos with a manual for extra points. Rely on your handy C-Star navigator to seek the ship’s corridors, ensuring you collect all items in every map location, opening up further world progression. Gather enough barnacles to fuel your ship, then strap in to launch from a cannon, bouncing off to other ship locations!

Wrench-tastic Enhancements

Throughout your exploration, although appearing friendly, evil sea creatures will appear in many different shapes and sizes. Carefully outmaneuver enemies through laid traps to prevent them from stealing items. If they do, lay down some heavy metal, grinding them into the ground to retrieve any stolen barnacles. Latch onto ladybugs to replenish health. During your adventure, unlock up to three different mag upgrades to clear your path and collect up to twenty-four different mod chips to equip your wrench for overall stat improvements. Freely customize your ride with mod chips to better match your playstyle at any time. For a more relaxed experience, equip a wellness mod chip to enhance your health, or crank up the challenge with a speed-enhancing mod chip that boosts your speed at the cost of lowering your health. Be cautious when fine-tuning your wrench, as over-tuning can negatively impact your stats.

Imaginative Story Telling

Land ho! Gradually uncover the tall tales of the sea across three unique story chapters. Battle vengeful Viking ghosts aboard the Sea Worm. Dig in for a tasty meal aboard the Chunky Chacken where you’ll come to discover a man-eating chicken outbreak. Finally, get ready for some monkey business at Simian Textile Inc.— an abandoned sweater factory run by an unexpected crew of apes causing all the ruckus. Each chapter beholds an Ultimate Master Gear, guarded by an ultimate boss. Live to tell the complete legendary tale of the mysterious Sea Hole by kick-flipping your way through each boss and obtaining all the master gears!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

