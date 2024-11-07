Turn-Based RPG New Arc Line Releases in Early Access for PC on November 26 - News

/ 200 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Fulqrum Publishing and developer Dreamate announced the turn-based RPG, New Arc Line, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on November 26 for $19.99 / €19.99.

The full release will also see it launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

View the Early Access release date trailer below:

"We’ve been contemplating this decision for some time, but the feedback from the Steam Next Fest demo has been so invaluable that we’ve chosen to opt in for the Early Access launch model," said the developer. "Simply put, we want to work closely with you, our fans, to make the full version of New Arc Line a truly unforgettable RPG experience.

"We know there are some players who are hesitant about a story-based game being released this way. Don’t worry though—the initial Early Access launch will only contain about a quarter of the main storyline. While we will be adding more areas and quests in several content updates leading up to the full release, we plan to bring in more side-quests and world-building content rather than progressing the main story too far.

"We will primarily focus on adding more classes, abilities, companions, and gameplay mechanics and working with the feedback we receive to make the underlying mechanics as balanced and fun to play as possible—so that when the full launch comes next year, everyone will have a reason to pick the game up again and make their mark on the New World."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles