GTA Series Sales Top 435M, RDR Series Tops 92M, NBA 2K Series Tops 150M

posted 55 minutes ago

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 2024 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises, as well as an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 435 million units sold-in. This is up from 430 million units from the previous quarter. Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 205 million units, which is up from 200 million units.

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 92 million units worldwide, which is up from 91 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 67 million units, which is up from 65 million units.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 150 million units worldwide, which is up from nearly 150 million units.

The Borderlands series has sold-in nearly 89 million units worldwide, which is up from nearly 87 million units. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 29 million, which is the same as the previous quarter. Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 21 million units, which is up from 20 million units.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 73 million units, which is up from nearly 73 million units. The BioShock series has sold-in over 43 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

