Stranger Things VR Headed to PS VR2 and SteamVR on December 5 - News

Developer Tender Claws announced Stranger Things VR will launch for PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR on December 5 for $24.99. Pre-orders include a 20 percent discount for PlayStation Plus members.

The game first released for Quest 2 and 3 in February.

Experience the world of Stranger Things from the never-before-seen perspective of Vecna as he explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins.

Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan-favorite characters and harness telekinetic powers to possess minds and battle creatures, as Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed.

Grab, crush, and throw your opponents using telekinesis.

Relive memories from Henry’s time at Hawkins Lab with Dr. Brenner as you explore an otherworldly, interconnected hive mind.

Inhabit the dreams and memories of fan-favorite characters like Will Byers and Billy Hargrove as you manipulate them to do your bidding.

Open and close portals between worlds and realities… at your peril

Stranger Things VR is developed by Tender Claws and based on the hit Netflix series.

