Switch Ships 146.04 Million Units as of September 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 704 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through September 30, 2024. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 146.04 million units, while 1,306.10 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.
For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, Nintendo shipped 2.62 million Switch units and 39.64 million Switch games.
Breaking down the 146.04 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 56.11 million units in the Americas, 37.52 million in Europe, 35.62 million in Japan, and 16.79 million in the rest of the world.
The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 94.70 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 26.83 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 24.51 million units.
Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 has been lowered by one million units to 12.50 million units. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast that would mean another 7.78 million Switch units shipped for the rest of the fiscal year for a lifetime shipment total of 153.82 million units.
Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 64.27 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 46.45 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 35.14 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 32.29 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 28.50 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.44 million
- Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 25.69 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 21.04 million
- Super Mario Party – 20.98 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.77 million
Other Nintendo Switch first-party sales:
- Nintendo Switch Sports – 14.37 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 2.58 million (New)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 1.94 million
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 1.57 million
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.