Switch Ships 146.04 Million Units as of September 2024

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through September 30, 2024. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 146.04 million units, while 1,306.10 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, Nintendo shipped 2.62 million Switch units and 39.64 million Switch games.

Breaking down the 146.04 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 56.11 million units in the Americas, 37.52 million in Europe, 35.62 million in Japan, and 16.79 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 94.70 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 26.83 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 24.51 million units.

Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 has been lowered by one million units to 12.50 million units. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast that would mean another 7.78 million Switch units shipped for the rest of the fiscal year for a lifetime shipment total of 153.82 million units.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 64.27 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 46.45 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 35.14 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 32.29 million Super Mario Odyssey – 28.50 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.44 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 25.69 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 21.04 million Super Mario Party – 20.98 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.77 million

Other Nintendo Switch first-party sales:

Nintendo Switch Sports – 14.37 million

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 2.58 million (New)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 1.94 million

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 1.57 million

