Atari Acquires Transport Tycoon IP from Creator Chris Sawyer - News

Atari announced it has acquired the Transport Tycoon IP from creator Chris Sawyer.

"We are honored that Chris has entrusted us with Transport Tycoon and our team is committed to both honoring and advancing his groundbreaking creation," said Atari Chairman and CEO Wade Rosen.

Atari did say it could "potentially develop new titles or content, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations as part of a long-term plan to preserve and expand this classic sim."

Transport Tycoon is a simulation game released in 1994 for DOS, with an expanded version, Transport Tycoon Deluxe, releasing in 1995. The game would later release for the PlayStation and Sega Saturn in 1997, and for iOS and Android in 2013.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

