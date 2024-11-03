Full PS5 Pro Specs Have Leaked - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment will be releasing the mid-generation upgrade to the PS5, the PlayStation 5 Pro, in less than a week and now the full list of specs for the console have leaked online via Twitter user Brunno_Fast.

Here are the PS5 specs:

CPU - x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 8-core/16-thread

GPU - 16.7 TFLOPS, RGNA AMD Radeon

16.7 TFLOPS, RAM - GDDR6 16 GB + DDR5 2 GB

Storage - 2TB SSD

Power Supply - 390W

Dimensions - Approx. 388 mm x 89 mm x 216 mm (15.28 inches x 3.50 inches x 8.50 inches)

Weight - Approx. 3.1 kg (6.83 lb.)

View the leaked image of the PS5 Pro specs below:

Here are details on the changes via PlayStation when they announced the console:

Upgraded GPU : With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.

: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother. Advanced Ray Tracing : We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.

: We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console. AI-Driven Upscaling: We’re also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

