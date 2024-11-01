Action Roguelite Game Ved: Recure Announced for PC - News

Developer SummerClip has announced fast-paced action roguelite game, Ved: Recure, for PC via Steam.

Ved: Recure is a fast-paced action roguelite where you play as an adult trapped in the 1000th game you bought but never played. You’ll wield fully customizable buff chains to face off against formidable foes and strategic builds to conquer this 1000th game and make your way back to reality.

Story

On the 27th consecutive night of working overtime, you finally return to your empty room and, as usual, switch on your computer. Instinctively, you add a game that catches your eye to your library.

It’s your 1000th one.

Unlike when you were a teenager, your enthusiasm for games has faded, and there’s no one left to play with. You drift off in your chair, only to awaken in a different world…

Multiple Playable Characters

Embark on an adventure with seven unique characters, each with their own abilities, playstyles, and personalities. These characters will join you as you unravel the mysteries of the world, fight your way through the game, and find a way back to reality.

Each character offers distinct action mechanics and upgrade paths, ensuring that every playthrough feels fresh and unique.

Custom Buff Chain

Explore nine core attributes and over 90 unique buffs that don’t rely on standard numerical values. Departing from the traditional roguelike system, this game offers a fully customizable buff chain, allowing for endless combinations and interactions between buffs. Every battle becomes a new experience as you strategically trigger and connect buffs for an unparalleled combat style. Engage in fast-paced and intense combat, activate buffs through custom tactics, and use these upgrades wisely to overcome your enemies!

Boss Battles

The game features four large stages, each with its own distinct style, and 16 powerful bosses waiting to challenge you. Once you’ve mastered enough abilities, prepare for the ultimate test of skill as you block, dodge, and strike in exhilarating boss fights!

Battle Collection Equipment

Discover and collect over 50 pieces of unique equipment, including hidden traits that significantly impact your in-game buffs. Equip your character to maximize your advantage and defeat enemies with even greater efficiency.

