ELDERBORN Releases November 8 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer Hyperstrange announced the metal action fantasy slasher, ELDERBORN, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 8.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ELDERBORN is a metal action fantasy slasher with brutal first-person perspective melee combat and Soulslike / RPG character progression. In the times of legend, the barbarian tribes need a new dark messiah. The player becomes a merciless slayer who will uncover ancient secrets in the city of doom, and forge their own destiny. This ambitious indie game, five years in the making, combines old-school single-player feel, a classic heroic story, and modern level of skill-based challenge. All this and more creates an action-packed, lore-filled, engaging adventure that will last eight-to-10 hours in a single playthrough.

Features:

Skill-based, souls-like melee combat in first-person perspective, complete with 11 varied weapons to master.

Character progression and skill system that allows you to play the game in your very own way.

A hand-crafted, mysterious, and dangerous world to explore—catacombs, ancient, monolithic city, and more.

A large selection of enemies, each with their own fighting style, tricks, strengths, and weaknesses.

An epic and somewhat exotic original heavy metal soundtrack with an occasional electronic beat.

An unapologetic tribute to Robert E. Howard-esque heroic fantasy and the awesome pop-culture of the 80s and 90s.

New Game+ mode!

