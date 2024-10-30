Nintendo Music App Announced for Mobile Devices - News

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Music app for mobile devices, which will be released later today. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required in order to use the app.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the app below:

Listen to Nintendo soundtracks on your smart device with this exclusive app for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Kick back and enjoy some Nintendo tunes with Nintendo Music, the exclusive smart-device app for Nintendo Switch Online members that lets you stream or download Nintendo soundtracks, create and share playlists, browse music by different categories, and more!

Browse through a library of game music

Open up Nintendo’s vault of game music and listen to soundtracks from franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, and Animal Crossing, with many more on the way.

Customize the way you listen

Check out some of the extra features that are available in the Nintendo Music app to customize your listening experience.

Recommendations just for you - Browse through ready-made playlists or get recommendations based on your Nintendo Switch play history.

Haven't finished the game yet? No problem. You can choose to hide soundtracks that might give away the big ending or surprise boss.

Haven’t finished the game yet? No problem. You can choose to hide soundtracks that might give away the big ending or surprise boss. Keep the party going - Extend some of your favorite tracks for up to 60 minutes seamlessly or loop them!

Share the music with a Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership Get all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership—including the Nintendo Music app—and share them with up to seven other members!

