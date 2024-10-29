Path of Exile 2 Early Access Delayed to December 6 - News

Developer Grinding Gear Games announced the Early Access release date for the free-to-play action RPG, Path of Exile 2, has been delayed to December 6. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"Unfortunately, I have some really bad news," said Path of Exile 2 game director Jonathan Rogers. "We have to delay early access for three weeks. The new date is the December 6. I’m really sorry about this one. People plan time off and things like that around our launches, but we just have to do it.

"So what happened? Well, it turns out it isn’t really the game itself that we’re behind on. It’s a bunch of server side infrastructure work that has taken us a lot longer than we expected.

"Now, one of the key promises we made is that all your microtransactions will work across both Path of Exile I and II. In order to do that, we have to integrate the account systems for not only Path of Exile I and II, but also for the console realms as well. This meant changing a lot of things. Not only do we have to create a bunch of new systems, we have to make sure that only old data is backwards compatible with them as well."

He continued, "And when you start migrating databases that are this old and with this much data, you find all sorts of strange demons in there. How do multiple accounts get the same name? How do multiple accounts get the same email address? How do multiple accounts have the same steam IDs? Why is this person’s account name just random gibberish that doesn’t even decode?

"We have to get everything perfect so that nobody loses anything they paid for, and nobody has their account broken. At the same time, because we’re changing all this back-end code, we have to do a lot of load testing to make sure the whole thing doesn’t fall over when they could get the huge number of players that we’re expecting at launch."

