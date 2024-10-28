N64's Shadow Man and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced two Nintendo 64 games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

The games are Shadow Man and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, which are available as part of a new collection of Mature Nintendo 64 games that will be in the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online: MATURE 17+ app on the Nintendo Switch.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the games below:

Shadow Man

He is coming. stalking criminals in spirit world and real world. A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest and lines of power in his back. Shadow Man is coming. Trailing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To stop an apocalypse. To save your soul.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Only evil this dark could bring him back. Only a game this big can do him justice.

Pick off distant enemies with deadly sniper weapons.

Ferocious multi-player deathmatches!

