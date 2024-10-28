Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete Releases December 3 - News

Nintendo announced Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will launch for iOS and Android on December 3.

It will be priced at $9.99 until January 31, 2025 and will go up to $19.99 after said date.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game was released in 2017. This one-time purchase app is packed with items and events that were released over the course of 7 years. It keeps the general game play of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp without additional in-game purchases.

You've become a campsite manager and it's up to you to build a fun campsite.

While working as manager, you can also fish, catch bugs, chat with animals, and collect your favorite furniture.

Change into your favorite outfit, make lots of detours, and enjoy your relaxing camp life!

Make your campsite with over 10,000 items

From tents and swings to lazy rivers and merry-go-rounds, there are tons of items you can use to decorate your campsite with to your taste.

Meet the animals

A lot of animals with quirky personalities will make an appearance. The animals are very curious about your campsite. The animal who you choose as a camp caretaker will help you with your job. Build a wonderful campsite by walking around the forest together.

Tons of seasonal events

There will be lots of events such as Garden Events and Fishing Tourneys every month. Don't forget Halloween, Toy Day, Bunny Day, and the Summer Festival. You can collect seasonal items if you work hard in these events.

Continue from your save data

Players who played the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game can transfer their save data and continue playing.

Save data can be transferred until June 2nd, 2025.

New Game Play Added to the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete Game

Camper Cards

You can create a Camper Card, a card that introduces yourself. Pick a color and pose and it's done. You can also scan other players' Camper Cards and enjoy trading and collecting.

Everyone gathers at the Whistle Pass

You can visit a new place that didn't exist in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Other players whose Camper Cards you registered will come visit. There will be live guitar performances too for you to enjoy music at night.

Complete Ticket

When you work hard in events, you can earn Complete Tickets. You can exchange them for limited edition items that you missed out on or fortune cookies of your choice.

Pre-orders and pre-registration for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete have started, so check it out!



App Store https://t.co/VqFddu25r9

Google Play https://t.co/lGHUCOMqm8#PocketCamp pic.twitter.com/f6R1UMNwPv — Pocket_camp (@Pocket_Camp) October 28, 2024

