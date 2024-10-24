PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia to be Held on December 3 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia will be held on December 3.

The awards show recognized games released on PlayStation that have been hits in Japan and Asia. this is the 30th time the event will be held.

Here are the award categories:

Grand Award

Awarded to the top three titles developed in the Japan / Asian regions with highest worldwide sales between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.

Partner Award

Awarded to titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024, with particularly noteworthy activity results.

Excellence Award

Awarded to titles that win the Grand Award for three consecutive years.

Special Award

Awarded to titles with particularly noteworthy activity results.

Users’ Choice Award

Awarded to the top titles chosen by users in the Japan / Asia regions. The title candidates are directly taken from the top 30 titles released between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024, ranked by the total number of hours played in the Japan / Asia region.

Vote for your favorite PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 game from 2024 from this selection of most-played titles in Japan / Asia:

ARK: Survival Ascended

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Black Myth: Wukong

Blue Protocol

DAVE THE DIVER

Dragon’s Dogma II

EA Sports FC 25

EA Sports UFC 5

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Gundam Breaker 4

Honkai: Star Rail

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

NBA 2K25

Persona 3 Reload

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025

Rise of the Ronin

Roblox

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stellar Blade

Tekken 8

The First Descendant

Unicorn Overlord

VALORANT

Winning Post 10 2024

Zenless Zone Zero

PlayStation Generations Awards

Awarded to the top 10 titles chosen by users in the Japan / Asia regions. The title candidates are directly taken from previous Gold and Platinum Partner Award winners from the PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation 4 eras.

Vote for your favorite Japan / Asia titles from across the PlayStation generations from this selection of previous Gold and Platinum Partner Award winners:

PlayStation (1994 Onwards) Battle Arena Toshinden (Takara Tomy) Dance Dance Revolution (Konami Digital Entertainment) Densha De Go! (Square Enix / Taito) Dragon Quest VII (Square Enix) Final Fantasy VII (Square Enix) Metal Gear Solid (Konami Digital Entertainment) Parasite Eve (Square Enix) Resident Evil (Capcom) Ridge Racer (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Tekken 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(1994 Onwards) PlayStation 2 (2000 Onwards) Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (Square Enix) Dynasty Warriors 3 (Koei Tecmo Games) Final Fantasy X (Square Enix) Kessen (Koei Tecmo Games) Kingdom Hearts II (Square Enix) Onimusha (Capcom) Pro Evolution Soccer 6 (Konami Digital Entertainment) Samurai Warriors (Koei Tecmo Games) Tekken Tag Tournament (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Yakuza (SEGA)

(2000 Onwards) PlayStation Portable (2004 onwards) Danganropa 2: Goodbye Despair (Spike Chunsoft) Dissidia Final Fantasy (Square Enix) God Eater (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep (Square Enix) The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (Nihon Falcom) Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (Konami Digital Entertainment) Monster Hunter Portable 3rd (Capcom) Phantasy Star Portable 2 (SEGA) Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 (Konami Digital Entertainment) Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

(2004 onwards) PlayStation 3 (2006 onwards) Final Fantasy XIII (Square Enix) Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below (Square Enix) Dynasty Warriors 7 (Koei Tecmo Games) Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Konami Digital Entertainment) Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Versus (Bandai Namco Entertainment) One Piece: Pirate Warriors (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 (Konami Digital Entertainment) Resident Evil 5 (Capcom) Tales of Xillia (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Yakuza 3 (SEGA)

(2006 onwards) PS Vita (2011 onwards) Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix) Dragon’s Crown (SEGA) Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster (Square Enix) God Eater 2 (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Hatsune Miku Project DIVA (SEGA) Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2013 (Konami Digital Entertainment) Minecraft (Mojang) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Persona 4 Golden (SEGA) Phantasy Star Online 2 (SEGA)

(2011 onwards) PlayStation 4 (2013 onwards) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix) Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment) Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) Genshin Impact (HoYoverse) Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) Persona 5 (SEGA) Metal Gear Solid V: the Phantom Pain (Konami Digital Entertainment) Monster Hunter World (Capcom) NieR: Automata (Square Enix) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

(2013 onwards)

Vote Now

Voting is available via the following links:

Voting will close on November 7 at 23:59 JST.

