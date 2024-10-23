NCSoft Hit With Layoffs - News

posted 4 hours ago

NCSoft, the South Korean publisher and developer, has been hit with layoffs, according to Yonhap (via Game Developer). It isn't known how many people have been impacted by the layoffs.

The company's co-CEOs Taek-Jin Kim and Byung-Moo Park stated earnings have been "deteriorating." NCSoft is said to be "at risk of falling into a chronic deficit company. [This is] seriously damaging the creativity and challenging spirit that NC originally had."

The co-CEOs added the "large-scale change" is "for the survival and future of the company. We promise active support and compensation to those affected."

The plan going forward is to make its subsidiaries into independent studios. However, they will be given institutional support.

The report states unannounced projects and support functions have been canceled or reduced due to the layoffs.

