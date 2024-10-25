PS5 Outsells NES - Sales

Sony's latest video game console, the PlayStation 5, which is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), according to VGChartz estimates.

The PS5 had sold an estimated 61.94 million units worldwide through September 2024, while the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) sold 61.91 million units lifetime.

Up next for the PS5 is the Nintendo 3DS with 75.94 million units sold, followed by the Game Boy Advance (GBA) at 81.51 million units sold and the PlayStation Portable (PSP) at 82.52 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the PS5 has sold an estimated 23.80 million units in North America, 20.71 million units in Europe, 6.07 million units in Japan, and 11.35 million units in the rest of the world. This compared to the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), which sold 33.49 million units in North America, 8.30 million units in Europe, 19.35 million units in Japan, and 0.77 million units in the rest of the world.

Breaking down PS5 Europe sales, the console has sold an estimated 4.12 million units in the UK, 3.67 million units in Germany, and 3.18 million units in France.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020 and the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) launched in Japan in July 1983, in North America in October 1985, and in Europe in September 1986. The NES is also known as Family Computer (Famicom) in Japan.

