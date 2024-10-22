Guerrilla Games Was Done With 'Killzone' as a Team Following Release of Shadow Fall - News

posted 1 hour ago

Guerrilla Games Art Director Roy Postma, who has worked at the studio for 24 years, in an interview with the Washington Post revealed the team was done with Killzone franchise following the release of Killzone: Shadow Fall for the PlayStation 4 in November 2013 and wanted to work on something new.

"We were done with it as a team," said Postma. "As a studio, we needed to refresh the palette. It was, by choice, the opposite of Killzone."

Postma added that the Horizon series has a broader appeal than the Killzone series.

"I think the themes that this story and the characters represent are relatable for all ages and people, like having a found family of friends and finding your place in the world," he said.

LEGO Product Lead of Branded Games Kate Bryant in the same interview stated LEGO Horizon Adventures will help the series grow even more, especially with younger gamers.

"It's re-spun in a LEGO lens in a way that has just as much heart, bit also a bit sillier, more accessible, it can be something that a 10-year-old can experience," said Bryant.

She added the game is "not only appropriate as in it's not too spooky or violent… Aloy can speak to that wide audience because she has that strength of character that can resonate with a younger audience."

LEGO Horizon Adventures will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 14.

