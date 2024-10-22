Heroine Anthem Zero 2: Scalescars Oath Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and PS4 - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Skywalker HK and developer WindThunder Studio have announced the action RPG, Heroine Anthem Zero 2: Scalescars Oath, is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 4. PS Plus subscribers can get the game for a 30 percent discount until November 5.

The game was previously released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. The PC version is also now available via Microsoft Store and support Play Anywhere with the Xbox Series X|S version.

Read details on the game below:

Heroine Anthem Zero 2: Scalescars Oath is a real time 2D mixed with 3D side-scrolling story-based action RPG.

The game combines legends of mermaids as well as Serbian and East Asian tribal culture to create its cultural world. Created over many years, it features nearly 400,000 words of dialogue, over 500 stories CG, 300 stages, and over 500 story performances. It has genuinely been brought to life a like a long TV series but as an adventure game. The soundtrack includes many songs from multiple music producers, which takes your experience to a whole new level!

Story

The Twin Virgin Saints started the circle of the seven doomsday. On the sixth doomsday, God has not forgiven the world, and ichthyopagion still continues to grow. People must continue on with sin and punishment. Shama, who is with SinScars under her happy smile, holds dark secrets deep within, hoping someone will pull her out of her shadow. Heroine Anthem ZERO II: Scalescars Oath is an action RPG with intriguing storytelling, an unpredictable battle system, and endless heartfelt adventure. The story includes multiple subtle metaphors for the relationship between God and humans.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles