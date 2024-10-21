Alan Wake 2 Anniversary Update Releases Tomorrow, October 22 - News

Remedy Entertainment announced the Anniversary Update for Alan Wake 2 will launch tomorrow, October 22, the same day as The Lake House expansion.

The update is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the game and will be made available for all players. It will add a number of quality-of-life and accessibility features.

Read details on the update below:

We can’t believe it’s been almost a year since Alan Wake 2 was released. Thank you to everyone who has played the game and become a member of our fanbase and the Remedy community, no matter when you joined us or how long you’ve been a fan.

Work on Alan Wake 2 has not stopped since release. We’ve been working on the two expansions, Night Springs and The Lake House, but we have also been gathering your feedback and working on changes and improvements to the game based on that feedback. We’ve gathered those changes into the Anniversary Update, called that because well, it’s being released close to the anniversary of the original release of Alan Wake 2.

All players will be able to download the Anniversary Update for free, and it contains our biggest addition to quality of life and accessibility options to the game to date. The features we’ve included are those that have been frequently requested by the community.

First, one of the most requested options included in the Anniversary Update is the ability to invert the X (horizontal) axis on mouse and controller, and not just the Y (vertical) axis. Inverting either axis can be a matter of preference, but for a lot of players it also presents a usability and accessibility issue.

PlayStation players can look forward to some improvements we’ve made for the DualSense controller. With the Anniversary Update, Alan Wake 2 will have gyro aiming (motion controls) support. You can turn the motion sensor function on and off, as well as tweak horizontal and vertical sensitivity, set gyro space, and choose whether your pitch, yaw, and roll directions are standard or inverted.

Until now, Alan Wake 2 only had haptics support for weapons, but we’re happy to say that the team has been working hard to improve and refine haptics on the DualSense. From now on, haptics will also work with healing items and throwables.

With the Anniversary Update, Alan Wake 2 will get the Gameplay Assist menu, which you can find in the gameplay options. It contains, among others, the following toggles:

Quick turn

Auto complete QTE

Button tapping to single tap

Weapon charging with taps

Healing items with taps

Lightshifter with taps

Player invulnerability

Player immortality

One shot kill

Infinite ammo

Infinite flashlight batteries

We hope you enjoy the improvements in the Anniversary Update!

