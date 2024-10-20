Bloober Team Says It's Done Making 'Shitty' Games and Has Found Its 'Niche' - News

Bloober Team earlier this month released the remake of Silent Hill 2 that ended up shipping over one million units in less than a week.

The studio's co-director and producer Jacek Zieba in an interview with GameSpot said they are done making "shitty" games and they have found their niche with horror games.

"We want to be a horror company," said Zieba. We want to find our niche, and we think we found our niche, so now we just--let's evolve with it. [...] And how that happens is more complex, but it also happens organically in a way, like with [2016's] Layers of Fear, people in the studio were like, 'Okay, we made some shitty games before, but we [can] evolve."

Bloober Team's Wojciech Piejko added, "We gathered a team that loves horror. So I think, for us, it would not be easy to switch [to other genres], and we don't want to."

The studio recently announced the third-person survival horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, which will launch in 2025.

