Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe Opens May 22, 2025

Universal and Nintendo announced the Universal Epic Universe theme park, including Super Nintendo World, will open in Orlando, Florida on May 22, 2025.

Super Nintendo World will include two themed areas - Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country:

Super Mario Land will feature two attractions, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and Yoshi’s Adventure, interactive activities and challenges, and the Toadstool Cafe.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge - Compete alongside Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to defeat Team Bowser on the amazing interactive ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

Yoshi’s Adventure - Join Yoshis and search for the glowing eggs as you travel through Mushroom Kingdom landscapes in this enchanting, family-friendly ride.

Key Challenges and Interactive Activities - Buy a Power-Up Band and you can collect digital coins and win keys in interactive activities at Super Nintendo World.

Toadstool Cafe - Enjoy views of the Mushroom Kingdom through the windows while you dine on some of Chef Toad’s favorite recipes at the Toadstool Cafe.

Donkey Kong Country will feature a family coaster called Mine-Cart Madness.

Mine-Cart Madness - Board your mine cart on this family coaster which seemingly jumps the track and performs other feats from Donkey Kong Country video games.

Universal Epic Universe opens May 22, 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort. Select multi-day tickets and packages will go on sale October 22. Bookings for Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel, will also be made available.



