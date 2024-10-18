Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Headed to PC on January 30, 2025 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 in October 2023.

"Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to a new audience on PC together with Insomniac and Marvel Games has been a great experience for us at Nixxes," said Nixxes Community Manager Julian Huijbregts.

"We are excited to continue this collaboration and bring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to PC with a suite of enhanced features, including enhanced ray-tracing options, to take full advantage of a variety of setups and configurations. Stay tuned for more details on features and recommended specs closer to launch."

Marvel Games Executive Producer Eric Monacelli added, "Showcasing our characters to as many fans as possible, in the coolest ways possible, are some of the reasons they are so beloved. In that spirit, we’re excited that our Spider Heroes, their friends, and their Super Villains are coming to PC in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

"Collaborating with Insomniac Games and PlayStation produced a timeless Super Hero video game classic that, thanks to Nixxes and the support of all teams involved, players can now experience on PC with thrilling enhanced features."

Insomniac Core Technology Director Mike Fitzgerald stated, "Our amazing partners at Nixxes have once again done an incredible job bringing the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man to PC players. Our team put a lot of love into this game, and we’re excited that it will soon be enjoyed by a whole new audience with keyboard and mouse controls, ultra widescreen support, and numerous graphical options that make it feel at home on their platform."

View the PC announcement trailer below:

Read details on the pre-order bonuses and the different editions below:

Pre-purchase to get the following extra content:

Arachknight Suit early unlock for Peter with three color variants

Shadow-Spider Suit early unlock for Miles with three color variants

Web Grabber gadget early unlock

+3 Skill Points

Standard Edition includes:

The complete game

All the latest updates since Marvel Spider-Man 2’s PS5 launch, including: 14 new suits New Game+ Ultimate Levels New Symbiote Suit Styles Time of Day options Post-Game Achievements Action Figure Mode in Photo Mode Screen Reader and Audio Descriptions



Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

The complete game with updates listed above

5 exclusive suits for Peter Parker

5 exclusive suits for Miles Morales

Early unlock for the Arachknight Suit (Peter)

Early unlock for the Shadow-Spider Suit (Miles)

Early unlock for the Web Grabber gadget

+5 skill points

Additional Photo Mode items

Read details on the PC version below:

Spider-Sense tingling…

Mask-up for more thrilling web-slinging heroics as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto PC.

Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software.

A city under siege!

Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat.

Traverse an expanded Marvel’s New York

Explore a larger Marvel’s New York than ever before, featuring two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens – as well as locations like Coney Island, and more.

Swing, jump, and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across the city, switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in open world exploration to experience different stories and epic new powers.

Experience two playable Spider-Men

Wield Peter’s new symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bio-electric venom powers, and discover upgradeable, high-tech equipment that enhances the combat experience for extensive gameplay depth and variety.

Battle iconic Marvel Super Villains

Fight against a variety of new and iconic villains, including an original take on the monstrous Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and many more!

A more accessible Spider-Man experience

Support for a range of accessibility features strives to create a Marvel’s Spider-Man experience without barriers, that can be enjoyed by more players of different abilities.

Account for PlayStation Network required.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

