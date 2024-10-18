Hazelight Studios Teasing New Co-Op Game - News

It Takes Two developer Hazelight Studios has teased it will be announcing a new co-operative game soon that will be published by EA Originals.

"Getting a lot of questions about the next game. Here is a tease. It is a BRAND NEW IP called S**** ******N. Can’t wait to show it soon," teased Hazelight Studios Creative Director Josef Fares.

The official Hazelight Studios Twitter account replied, "Now that you mention it, think you dropped this in the office Josef Fares?" The tweet features an image teasing the fact it is a "new IP" and it will feature co-op.

Electronic Arts responded by saying, "An all-new IP!? Let’s do this again!" Hazelight Studios followed that up with "Oh yeah! Buckle up, you know what it’s like to ride with us."

It was announced this week the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over 20 million units worldwide.

