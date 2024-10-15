Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC Specs and Console Modes Revealed - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare have revealed the PC specifications for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

It was confirmed the game will not include "any 3rd party DRM (such as Denuvo) on any platform." This does mean the PC version will not have a preload period. Preload on Xbox Series X|S will start on October 14 at 9am PT / 12pm ET, while on the PlayStation 5 it will start on October 29 at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

The game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will feature fidelity and performance modes, targeting 30 and 60 frames per second, respectively. It will also be enhanced for the PS5 Pro.

"We are excited to see how Dragon Age: The Veilguard will lean into the power that PS5 Pro unlocks for players," said BioWare Studio Technical Director Maciej Kurowski. "Whether you love deep progression, strategic combat, or diving into the lore of Dragon Age, you will immediately notice the improved experience with PS5 Pro. The game’s Fidelity and Performance modes will both see improvements on the hardware, including improved resolution in 30FPS Fidelity and 60FPS Performance modes. Additionally, there will be various improved visual settings across 30FPS Fidelity and 60FPS Performance mode.

"The team at BioWare is proud of how immersed players will be when they enter the beautiful world of Thedas, with upgraded image quality thanks to Sony’s new AI-based upscaler, PSSR. We’ve enabled Raytraced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) in the 60FPS Performance mode, which previously was only available on the base PlayStation 5 with 30FPS Fidelity mode."

Click here to view the full image of the PC specs.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has revealed the game will launch on October 31 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

