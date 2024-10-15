3 New Xbox Series X|S Models Are Now Available - News

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft today has released the three new Xbox Series X and S models in most countries Xbox consoles are available in, with select countries to get the new consoles later this month.

The Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White is priced at $349, the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White is priced at $449, and the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is priced at $599.

Xbox is hosting the next Xbox Partner Preview this Thursday, October 17 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be around 25 minutes in length and feature over a dozen games. This includes the first look at gameplay from the Alan Wake II expansion, The Lake House, a new trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a look at multiple bosses for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

