Xbox Partner Preview Set for October 17

Microsoft has announced the next Xbox Partner Preview will take place this Thursday, October 17 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be around 25 minutes in length and feature over a dozen games. This includes the first look at gameplay from the Alan Wake II expansion, The Lake House, a new trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a look at multiple bosses for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

There will be multiple world premieres and other games coming to Xbox consoles, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

