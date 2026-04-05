The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Opens to Over $370 Million Worldwide - Sales

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie following a report it had the biggest opening day of the year with $34 million at the domestic box office, has opened with over $372 million worldwide through its first weekend, according to Deadline. This is the largest debut of 2026

This figure breaks down to $190 million at the domestic box office (US and Canada) and $182 at the international box office in its first five days.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie had the fifth biggest worldwide opening ever for an animated film, and the fourth biggest MPA animated opening of all time with only Zootopia 2, Moana 2, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie having a bigger opening.

The film also had the second biggest worldwide opening for Illumination and the second highest worldwide opening for a film based on a video game. Only The Super Mario Bros. Movie performed better.

The Super Mario Bros. is the only animated franchise to have two titles open to over $350 million worldwide.

"This extraordinary weekend underscores the amazing partnership between Illumination and Nintendo, and the enduring strength of Mario and his pals," said Domestic Distribution Boss, Jim Orr. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie feels bigger and more ambitious, with audiences clearly embracing this next evolution of their world. Also exciting to note that this is Chris Meledandri’s 16th movie in 16 years, a period of extraordinary success that continues again this summer with another event title."

AMC CEO Adam Aron added, "We have long said that a steady flow of compelling, well-marketed films drives sustained moviegoing. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie delivered on all accounts, with fans, families, and younger moviegoers showing up in huge numbers. It’s the highest-grossing opening weekend of 2026 so far. And as we look ahead to the rest of the spring and summer, we see one blockbuster after another soon to be released, which leads to the obvious conclusion that the trajectory for our industry is very encouraging."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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