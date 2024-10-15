PlayStation The Concert – World Tour to Come to Over 200 Cities - News

/ 423 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation The Concert – World Tour 2025-2026 will be coming to over 20 cities starting in April 2025.

The concert will feature music from God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, and many more games.

The tour will start in Dublin, Ireland on April 19, 2025 and visit cities across Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and more.

Confirmed cities includes Dublin, Ireland – Glasgow, Scotland, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, UK – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paris, Amnéville, France – Antwerp, Brussels, Belgium – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Leipzig, Munich, Oberhausen, Germany – Zurich, Switzerland – Bologna, Italy – Budapest, Hungary – Sofia, Bulgaria – Vienna, Austria – Bratislava, Slovakia – Prague, Czech Republic – Lodz, Poland – Copenhagen, Denmark – Gotenburg, and Sweden – Oslo, Norway.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles