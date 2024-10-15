Petit Island Releases November 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Xelo Games announced the open-world narrative exploration game, Petit Island, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 14.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Back in the olden days, grandpaw was once a brave and adventurous cat. A man of stories and experiences, he spent his youth exploring many places and going on adventures. He has left his adventuring days behind him, and now he tells stories of those adventures to his little grandchild, Lily.

But now as he aged, grandpaw’s memories are beginning to fade. It is time for you, as Lily, to go on your own quest and relive the memories that grandpaw left in his journal. Can you help grandpaw remember his past, and discover the newfound adventuring spirit in yourself?

Explore Petit Island

Have the purrrfect time of your life! Discover hidden treasures and wild animals on the island. The villages and cities have so much to offer too, so soak up all the knowledge while you can!

Capture Memories

Help your grandpaw reminisce about his adventuresome days by capturing nostalgic spots on the island with your camera. Take a lot of photos with locals, tourists, animals, and everything else you can on the island!

Meet New Friends and Local Tourists

Get to know the island’s quirky and interesting characters as you go along your journey! Befriend the community to gain their trust – scratch their back, and they scratch yours!

Let Yourself Shine

Customize your appearance to your heart’s desire! With plenty of options, you can look exactly how you want to.

